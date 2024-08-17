MTA announces added subway and Long Island Rail Road service for US Open

QUEENS (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminded New Yorkers and the more than one million expected attendees that mass transit is the best way to get to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for all the US Open action.

USTA will be kicking off US Open Fan Week, which begins Monday, Aug. 19 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 25, with a concert by Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling country music artist Dierks Bentley with special guest Chase Rice. The US Open Main Draw begins the following week on Monday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 8.

For a third consecutive year, the MTA has teamed up with USTA tennis legends to provide recorded audio messages throughout the subway and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), along the 7 line, at Grand Central-42 St, Times Square-42 St and the Times Square Shuttle. Starting Monday, Aug. 19, 37-time Grand Slam champion and four-time US Open Women's Singles champion Billie Jean King, native New Yorker and doubles Grand Slam champion Patrick McEnroe, and Andy Roddick can be heard on platforms and in stations for the duration of the tournament.

Customers have a variety of public transportation options to get to the tournament including New York City Transit subway and buses, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North Railroad.

New York City Subways

The Mets-Willets Point station serves the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Fans can always take either the local or the express to reach the Mets-Willets Point station. Starting Monday, Aug. 26, New York City Transit will run five additional 7 trains to supplement service after the last match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. During concurrent Mets home games, extra service will be operated. Supplemental trains will run express from Mets-Willets Point to 74th St-Broadway and then make all local stops to 34 St-Hudson Yards.

For the last two days of US Open Fan Week, Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25, there will be no direct 7 train between Manhattan and Queens due to track replacement. 7 trains will operate in two sections:

Between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza

Between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards

Fans traveling to and from Manhattan can take the n train which is providing alternate service between Times Sq-42 St and Queensboro Plaza, where 7 train service resumes; or take the LIRR to Mets-Willets Point via the Port Washington Branch from Grand Central or Penn Station. The LIRR will cross-honor NYCT fares during this weekend while trackwork is underway.

New York City Buses

The Q48 bus stops at 126 St and Roosevelt Ave, providing convenient access to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Customers can use the real-time bus ridership tracking feature on the MTA app before boarding.

Long Island Rail Road

Customers can take a train directly to Mets-Willets Point from Grand Central Madison or Penn Station via the Port Washington Branch, a 19-minute ride. Fares for this commute are only $5 during off-peak hours and $7 during peak hours with a purchase of a CityTicket, available in the TrainTime app.

Fans traveling from Long Island on other branches can reach the US Open by changing trains at Woodside, which is only then about a seven-minute ride to Mets-Willets Point.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Sept. 6, the LIRR will be adding a Mets-Willets Point stop to three morning peak Port Washington trains within the 8 o'clock hour to supplement service to US Open events. After 9:30 a.m. all westbound Port Washington trains already have a scheduled Mets-Willets Point stop, as do all weekend trains.

The 8:17 a.m. train from Great Neck to Penn Station will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 8:35 a.m.

The 8:14 a.m. train from Port Washington to Grand Central will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 8:38 a.m.

The 8:33 a.m. train from Port Washington to Grand Central will make an added stop at Mets-Willets Point at 9:01 a.m.

Access-A-Ride (AAR) Paratransit

In coordination with USTA, new designated pick-up and drop-off locations have been identified near the Champions' Entry for easy access to the Bille Jean King National Tennis Center for Access-A-Ride (AAR) customers.

Reservations for trips to and from the US Open must be made 1-2 days in advance by calling 877-337-2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please use the words "US Open" when speaking to an agent and they will book your trips to/from the designated AAR stop. USTA has also included trip scheduling information on their website, including a map with the pick-up/drop-off point.

The AAR Command Center operates 24/7 to assist customers on the day of trip, such as confirming a reservation or ascertaining a vehicle's estimated time of arrival. Customers should call 877-337-2017 or 718-393-4999 and press prompt #5.

"Mass transit makes this iconic NY event possible - and whether you're taking the bus, subway or railroad, it is also the most cost-efficient and convenient way to travel," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "The MTA is ready to play its part in the US Open and move hundreds and thousands of fans out to Queens to watch the action at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center."

"Throughout the next three weeks, we anticipate more than one million fans will attend our Fan Week and matches at the US Open, and mass transit is the only way to go" said Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Chief Operating Officer Danny Zausner. "More than 60% of our fans take mass transit, and I want to thank our partners at the MTA for helping ensure that number grows every year."

"To the nearly 900,000 fans who are descending on Queens for this year's US Open, we want you to spend your money here, shop here and eat here. But we also want to you take mass transit here," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "Don't volley your way through traffic when you can take fast and effective public transportation options like the Long Island Rail Road directly to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for just a few bucks. There's no better way to get to the court."

Information about how to get to the tournament is available through the MTA's many real-time service information sources.

About the US Open

This year, for the first time, USTA will be kicking off US Open Fan Week with a concert on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, featuring Dierks Bentley and special guest Chase Rice.

US Open Fan Week is a predominately free week of activity, which begins at the start of the US Open Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 19 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Each day of Fan Week will be anchored by a signature event that runs the gamut from tennis stars and legends to a food festival and a concert including the annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, the largest grassroots tennis event in the world.

Entry to the grounds is free each day of Fan Week, with the US Open Qualifying Tournament taking place from Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23, on the field courts of the US Open. The 128-draw tournament determines the final 16 men and 16 women competitors to gain entry into the Main Draw of the US Open. The Main Draw begins on Monday, Aug. 26.

Fans can enjoy free access to featured practices during US Open Fan Week in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, or on the Grandstand courts, where the biggest stars are preparing for the Grand Slam event.

The US Open Main Draw takes place from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.