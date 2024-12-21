Eyewitness News sits down with cast of 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' in theaters now

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The much anticipated Lion King prequel is now in theaters.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with the stars of 'Mufasa' ahead of its release.

It's been five years since Disney remade its animated classic The Lion King into a live-action film.

'Mufasa: The Lion King:' is a brand new prequel, telling the story of Mufasa's rise and the origins of his rivalry with Scar.

The movie pays tribute to James Earl Jones.

"It's such a beautiful way to open this film, this prequel and as far as I'm concerned, it's the only way to open this film, By paying tribute to someone who originated this beloved character. And we're really hopeful that he would be proud that he would feel as though we did everything we could to serve these characters in the story," Aaron Pierre who voices Mufasa said.

'Mufasa' is now in theaters.

