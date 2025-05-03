Community members continue search for Petros Krommidas, missing Nassau County legislature candidate

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Community members continued looking for missing Nassau County legislature candidate Petros Krommidas on Saturday, as their search for him entered its ninth day.

Volunteers and first responders gathered to comb through Atlantic Beach and the surrounding area for the missing 29-year-old.

Some handed out flyers, while others walked sections of the 9-mile search area. Among those searching included family friend Leah Russo.

"I'm friends with this family and it's been nine days of heartbreak and searching and trying to find a beloved son, friend, brother," Russo said.

Krommidas is believed to have parked his car at the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach on the night of April 23 and walked onto the beach to exercise. According to his mother, her son had been training for a triathlon.

His family reported him missing the next day when he didn't respond to messages. Police later found his belongings, including his towel, clothes and phone on the beach.

"We are working on parallel tracks. Track number one is that he's still alive and we're looking for information about his whereabouts. Track number two is if he did have a tragic accident, that we can recover the body and make sure that the family is comforted with knowing that you'll be able to provide a proper funeral," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The 29-year-old was running for county legislator, and was considered a rising star among Democrats in Nassau County. Those who knew him say he not only has a bright future, but that he is genuinely kind.

"He is the nicest person you're ever going to meet," said friend Ellen Lederer DeFrancesco. "He is community driven, community minded. He will do anything to help anybody. He's the sweetest person, the best way, I used to like call him my little brother."

Russo said Krommidas was "very bright, very family-oriented. Very sweet, very 'get the shirt off his back' for anybody."

