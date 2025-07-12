Nassau County Executive Blakeman signs order supporting use of masks by law enforcement

Nassau County Executive Blakeman signed an order supporting the use of masks by law enforcement.

Nassau County Executive Blakeman signed an order supporting the use of masks by law enforcement.

Nassau County Executive Blakeman signed an order supporting the use of masks by law enforcement.

Nassau County Executive Blakeman signed an order supporting the use of masks by law enforcement.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Raids by ICE officers have Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman now clarifying a law regarding wearing masks in public.

On Friday, Blakeman signed an executive order that made clear that police officers were exempt from the ban in certain circumstances.

Those circumstances include ICE raids.

The issue has been hotly debated since President Donald Trump began his nationwide immigration crackdown.

At the public signing, the county executive explained his reason for the distinction.

"Wearing a mask, if you're not law enforcement, impedes law enforcement from doing their duties and responsibilities because people will cover themselves - unless it's for a religious reason, or a health reason - they're covering themselves so they can get away with a crime in most cases," Blakeman said.

The order comes just a day after Blakeman confirmed that ICE has 50 cells reserved at an East Meadow jail, where agents have held more than 1,400 people so far this year.

Blakeman told Eyewitness News that the majority of those held had committed crimes but couldn't provide specifics or hard numbers.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.