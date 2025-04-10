Man to be arraigned in beating death of 2-month-old daughter

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A father accused of beating his 2-month-old daughter to death on Long Island will face a judge Thursday on second-degree murder charges.

The 2-month-old girl, Liseyda Rabanales-Barrios, was found with head injuries in a Maple Road home in Inwood on March 7.

Her 20-year-old father, Marlon Rabanales-Pretzantzin, was arrested and charged with her murder, police said

First responders were initially told the baby became unconscious after rolling off the bed, but authorities say the 20-year-old later admitted to hitting her in the head and face and throwing her on the ground because he felt like he was not the father.

Police said he admitted he did "not respect or want the child."

"These injuries are noted to be a severe damage to cervical spine were separated between C five and C six sub cranial bleeding, fractured ribs, two two months old, which is very, very hard, older fractures within the ribs that seem to be healing as well as many abrasions to her face," Fitzpatrick said back in March.

Charging documents say Rabanales-Pretzantzin slapped the child in the face, punched her repeatedly in the stomach with a closed fist and violently shook her, then threw her to the bed from a standing position and placed his body weight against the child's chest with a closed fist.

It's not clear how long the baby was abused for but she only a little over 2 months old.

A 1-year-old child was taken from the home and was set to be evaluated to determine if that child was also abused.

"The baby had several severe injuries that were not consistent with the original story that was given to us," Fitzpatrick said.

Liseyda was born at St. John's Episcopal Hospital just about 30 minutes into 2025, making her one of the first babies born in the new year.

There is no indication the mother, also 20, was involved in the beating.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who crossed the border in El Paso, Texas, in 2022.

He was caught by immigration officials and released into the US to await his immigration hearing.

It's not clear how and why he ended up in Nassau County.

"I want you to all think about this man should not have been in this country. This man should have never had a child in with him, in his residence. And what he did to this kid is unthinkable. Enough is enough. We got to stop this. We can't have it no more," Patrick Ryder, Nassau County police commissioner said last month.

Authorities say there will be an ICE detainer put on him and whether or not he's deported will be determined after his sentencing for his second-degree murder charge.

So far, he has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

"He did share some things with me and I'm going to follow up on them, as I must. He's extremely young, he's 20 years old but obviously today we're very, very sorry for the loss of a child," his attorney said last month.

