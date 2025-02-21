Man arrested for sex trafficking across Nassau County found to be undocumented immigrant

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A 55-year-old man arrested for sex trafficking across Nassau County is an undocumented immigrant, according to authorities.

An investigation by detectives into possible prostitution at various locations throughout Nassau County, led them to arrest Jorge Ramos of Astoria, Queens.

Ramos was charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution in the second degree and promoting prostitution in the third degree.

Following his arrest, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force also determined Ramos to be an undocumented immigrant.

Detectives are urging anyone who feels they may have been a victim of sex trafficking to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

