National Geographic's 'BLINK': A breathtaking journey after a life-changing diagnosis

"BLINK" follows the Pelletier family on a journey around the world after their kids are diagnosed with an incurable eye condition.

LOS ANGELES -- From National Geographic Documentary Films comes a new film, "BLINK."

The documentary follows the Pelletier family as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the world after three of their four children are diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, an incurable eye condition.

"BLINK" is the follow up feature from the Academy Award-winning team behind "NAVALNY." It's directed by Edmund Stenson and Daniel Roher and Produced by Melanie Miller and Diane Becker of Fishbowl Films and MRC.

The film features French Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier and their children Mia, Léo, Colin and Laurent. When Mia was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, it was a short time until two of her brothers received the same diagnosis.

In the trailer, Lemay explains that for those diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, "for some people, their field of vision is gonna go completely dark. There's no treatment. There's nothing they can do about it."

With the life-changing news, the family decided to set out on an incredible journey, venturing to 24 countries over the course of a year.

"Travelling is something that had always been on our mind, so we said 'Let's do it now. Let's go all in and fill their visual memory with as much beautiful things as we can," Lemay explained.

Leo, Colin, Laurent, Mia, Sebastien Pelletier, a local sherpa, and Edith Lemay take a brief rest while trekking to the Poon Hill viewpoint in Nepal. MRC/Jean - Sébastien Francoeur

The Pelletiers "worked together to compile a bucket list of destinations and activities that guided their travels, with no idea too out there: swimming with dolphins, hot air ballooning, surfing, seeing the sunrise on a mountain and Laurent's suggestion to drink juice on a camel."

"Faced with uncertainty and fear, they choose to embrace life and the opportunities it has given them. Our film, set against the wondrous backdrop of their world travels, gently integrates with and observes the family, telling not only a story of childlike wonder and discovery but also of grief and letting go," said directors Stenson and Roher.

"BLINK" is a story of resilience, family and writing your own narrative.

After its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival this weekend, the film will premiere in 150 theaters October 4 throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will debut on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

