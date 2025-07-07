Investigate secret underground markets in Nat Geo's 'Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller' season 5

The Emmy Award-winning investigative series "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" returns for season five, premiering July 19

Fresh off of winning four Emmys at the 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the now nine-time Emmy Award-winning investigative series "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" is back for season five.

The new season returns with journalist Mariana van Zeller at the helm, who "pulls back the curtain on global criminal enterprises" and takes viewers inside "some of the world's most secretive underground markets."

Throughout the new season, van Zeller connects with traffickers, militias, scammers, smugglers and law enforcement, where she "offers a 360-degree view of the forces shaping our increasingly interconnected, and blurred, legal and illegal economies."

"This season mirrors the times we're living in," says van Zeller. "The issues we investigate -from the growing reach of cartels in the United States to the expanding world of scams-don't happen in isolation. These are societal stories, rooted in desperation, exploitation, and the global forces shaping our future. Hidden stories that ultimately affect us all."

On The Red Carpet spoke with van Zeller about the series.

"Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller " was nominated for 29 News and Documentary Emmys, making it the most-nominated unscripted series in a single year in history.

The new season premieres weekly beginning July 19 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Hulu.

Episodes include the following:

"Cartel USA" - Premieres July 19 at 9/8c

Mariana explores the growing influence of Mexican cartels in the U.S.

"Scam City" - Premieres July 26 at 9/8c

Mariana travels to Southeast Asia's epicenter of romance and investment scams, known as "pig butchering."

"The Tranq Dope Underground" - Premieres August 2 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the mysterious next wave of America's opioid crisis.

"Brides for Sale" - Premieres August 9 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the black-market trade in trafficked brides destined for China.

"Million Dollar Highway Heists" - Premieres August 16 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the explosive world of heists.

"Inside America's Militias" - Premieres August 23 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the growing influence of heavily armed militias.

"The Great American Rehab Scam" - Premieres August 30 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the dark underworld of fraudulent addiction treatment programs.

"Black Market Love" - Premieres September 6 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the global surge in anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

"Underground Street Racing" - Premieres September 13 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the deadly world of illegal street racing.

"Shark Hunters" - Premieres September 20 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the underground market for shark fins.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this ABC station.