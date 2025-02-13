National Puerto Rican Day Parade now accepting applications for 2025 scholarship program

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is now accepting applications for its 2025 national scholarship program.

For the 8th year, the NPRDP will award 100 scholarships valued at $2,000 each for a total of $200,000 to students of Puerto Rican descent who are making a difference in their communities.

Applicants must be high school seniors or full-time college students in their freshman through junior years.

"Since 2014, we have awarded over $1.8 million, and we are grateful for the many companies, organizations and individuals who support the parade and make these scholarships possible," said Jason Macias, Chair of the NPRDP Education Committee.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be of Puerto Rican descent;

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade

Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25

Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students

Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service

Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship winners from prior years are eligible to re-apply, given that they comply with eligibility criteria.

Candidates must electronically submit completed applications and academic transcripts by March 14, 2024.

For more information about other NPRDP programs, the public can visit www.nprdpinc.org.

Channel 7 is the proud broadcast partner of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade