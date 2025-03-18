Nestlé issues voluntary recall on Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine frozen meals: Here's what to know

4 types of meals are being recalled because of potential presence of wood-like material

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nestlé issued a voluntary recall on Monday on many of its frozen meals because of the potential presence of wood-like material.

The four items are: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffers Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

According to Nestlé, customers have reported the issue, including one potential choking incident.

All were produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

Nestlé says the recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's products.

The company says customers can get a replacement or a full refund.

Here is a link to Nestlé's website for additional information.