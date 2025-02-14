New "465" area code to go into effect in New York City in 2026

The new area code will go into effect once all numbers using current area codes are exhausted, and it should last the city 11 years of new phone numbers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Residents in the five boroughs will be receiving a new area code as soon as next year.

The New York State Public Service Commission announced on Thursday they will be introducing the "465" area code that will serve the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Marble Hill section of New York City.

Residential, business and wireless customers within the existing area codes will be the ones given the new code.

"With increased telephone usage, we must accommodate the growing demand for phone numbers," said NYS Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian.

Earlier this year, the NYS Public Service Commission approved an overlay area code to be added to the current 347/718/917/929 area codes region that serves portions of the New York City metropolitan area.

Existing customers in the region will not be impacted by the new overlay area code, the commission added.

The "465" area code is projected to provide telephone numbers for approximately 11 years.

