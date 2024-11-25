Six new 'Bluey Minisodes' are coming to Disney+

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are back for more adventures in six new "Bluey Minisodes" coming to Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Who's ready to paw-ty with Bluey? Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are back with more adventures on "Bluey Minisodes."

"Eveyone's kung fu-ing, karate-ing!" Clearly, Dad is ready for more fun based on the trailer.

The mini-episodes are one-to-three minutes long and feature funny and sweet moments with the beloved characters.

Here are the descriptions for the six new "minisodes."

"Strong Potion"

Bingo has taken a magic strength potion, so she can lift Dad about with ease.

"Robo Bingo"

Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean its teeth with very specific instructions.

"Butlers"

In Bluey's dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler. He takes him through the house that Jerry Lee has designed to help the ladies of the manor live a life of complete ease.

"Where's Bingo?"

Dad just can't find Bingo anywhere and no one can help, but it turns out she's just been on his shoulders the whole time.

"Goldilocks"

A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears' point of view.

"Alongside"

Bluey and Honey go about their separatedays until luck brings them together momentarily. A short story about the power of friendship.

The new "Bluey Minisodes" will start streaming on Monday, December 9 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

