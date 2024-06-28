New 'Deadpool and Wolverine' trailer features return of major X-Men character

Wolverine battles familiar "X-Men" foe in new trailer for "Deadpool and Wolverine."
LOS ANGELES -- Exciting news for X-Men fans! A familiar face from Logan's past makes a return in the newest trailer for "Deadpool and Wolverine."
The upcoming Marvel blockbuster sees the two popular superheroes team up to defeat a common enemy.
Earlier trailers have revealed several cameos fans can expect, and this latest teaser features a fight, as quoted by Deadpool, "People have waited decades for."
Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024. Tickets are available now.
