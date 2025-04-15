Man accused of attacking victim with spray paint, model boat in North New Hyde Park home

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested after police say he broke into another man's home Monday and attacked him with spray paint and a wooden model boat.

Christopher Collins, 24, is facing charges including burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Police say he got into a dispute with the 23-year-old victim, who is an acquaintance, and forced his way into the victim's front door.

Once inside, he is accused of removing a can of spray paint from his pocket and spraying the victim in the face.

Collins then allegedly hit the victim on the head with the can as well as a wooden model boat.

The victim eventually pushed Collins out of his home and called police. That is when Collins allegedly threw a rock at the victim's home before running away.

The victim complained of bruising and cuts to the back of his head, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Collins was later found and arrested. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.

Collins' father was in the Nassau County district courtroom.

"I found out last night from my son's mom that my son had an altercation with Victor, who he's been a problem in the past for Christopher and has bullied him and even ambushed him with another friend and beat him up," he said.

Collins' dad said the men went to high school together and says the same day of the fight, the victim damaged his car.

Collins is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond. He is due back in court on Thursday.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.