15-year-old boy pursued by NYPD hit and killed by car in New Hyde Park; SUV driver charged

Police have charged the driver accused of fatally striking the 15-year-old in New Hyde Park during the pursuit.

Police have charged the driver accused of fatally striking the 15-year-old in New Hyde Park during the pursuit.

Police have charged the driver accused of fatally striking the 15-year-old in New Hyde Park during the pursuit.

Police have charged the driver accused of fatally striking the 15-year-old in New Hyde Park during the pursuit.

NEW HYDE PARK, New York (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy being pursued by police was killed after being fatally struck by a car on Long Island.

Police say it started around 8 p.m. on Saturday after they responded to a 911 call for a knifepoint robbery on Hillside Avenue in Bellerose, Queens.

Upon arrival, officers pursued the 15-year-old suspect on an e-bike. The pursuit continued into Nassau County, where the 15-year-old was struck by a Lexus at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in New Hyde Park.

The suspect suffered severe injuries from the collision. EMS responded pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Ruyan Ali, was arrested near the crash.

Ali is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal accident and aggravated unlicensed operation. He will be arraigned on July 13.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.