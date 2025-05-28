NJ Catholic high school teacher arrested for allegedly filming child sexual abuse of students

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teacher working at a Catholic high school in Edison, New Jersey has been accused of creating child porn.

Axel Palomares, 50, a Spanish teacher and girls' soccer coach at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, has been arrested and charged with creating and possessing child sexual abuse material, child endangerment, and invasion of privacy.

Detective Ken McGarry of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit opened an investigation into Palomares after receiving a cyber tip from New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says.

The warrant alleges that Palomares sexually abused students and filmed said abuse in his classroom.

On Tuesday, Palomares was arrested without incident at his Morristown home.

Police also entered the school campus to investigate, and the school is cooperating with authorities, the Catholic Diocese of Metuchen says.

"We are devastated to learn that some of our students' privacy may have been violated by this sickening conduct," the Diocese said in a statement, adding that counseling will be available to students and the school plans to work with law enforcement to better protect its students.

Palomares is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility, pending the results of a Pre-Trial Detention hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3140.