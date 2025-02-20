New Jersey church now closing early after vandal left feces in baptismal font

EDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a bias incident at a church in New Jersey after someone left human feces in the baptismal font.

The Church of the Holy Rosary on Undercliff Avenue will now close at 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, after what happened on Feb. 12.

The church has been a sanctuary in its community since 1906. It will now lock its doors early as a result of the crime.

"We apologize for this inconvenience to the faithful and pray for the soul of whoever committed this abomination," church officials said.

The baptismal font is where those new to the faith celebrate the sacred sacrament of beginning their journey of faith.

"Why can't we have anything nice, a lot of people go there to seek refuge and safety, for people to go in and do something as cruel as that, it's terrible," Edgewater resident Anna Bors said.

Janet Vance has been a member there for 40 years.

"My children were baptized here and we never had an incident like this or not that I'd ever heard of," Vance said. "It's awful and I'm shocked about it."

Some say they would rather step forward to sit in the church as a monitor just to keep it open as it was before.

"Why not take the positive attitude on this one, I'd volunteer right now, I mean what is it an hour a week a couple times a week, the idea is to keep the church open," said Edgewater resident Harry Hill.

The Archdiocese of Newark has not commented but there is talk in the community that police may already know who is responsible.

