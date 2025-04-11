New Jersey councilman, members of crime family among dozens arrested in illegal gambling bust

PROPSECT PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A councilman from Prospect Park, New Jersey, is among the nearly 40 people arrested in connection with an illegal gambling bust.

Authorities say Garden Pinball in Paterson was used to store gambling machines. It was one of the locations searched on Wednesday.

Officials also searched four poker clubs in Totowa, Garfield, and Woodland Park, and six homes of people allegedly involved.

In total, 39 people have been charged with racketeering, gambling offenses, and money laundering, among other things.

Authorities say some of those arrested are members Lucchese crime family or partners of the family, like Anand Shah, who is a Prospect Park council member.

Shah is a two-term councilman who is up for reelection this year. He is alleged to have managed illegal poker games and an online sportsbook.

The mayor of Prospect Park released a statement saying the investigation is ongoing, but wants to reaffirm that the administration holds all public officials to the highest standards of ethics.

"I am keenly aware of the public's perception of elected officials in New Jersey and the lack of trust that so many have in their public officials and governmental institutions. The arrest of a sitting council member only adds fuel to that fire. But I also wanted to serve as a warning to other elected and appointed officials throughout our state who operate as if the laws don't apply to them," said Matthew Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General.

Officials say their two-year investigation resulted in finding more than $3 million in criminal proceeds.

"Romanticized versions of organized crime have been the subject of countless movies and television shows, often set right here in the Garden State," Platkin said. "But the reality isn't romantic or cinematic. It's about breaking the laws the rest of us follow and, ultimately, it's about money, control, and the threat of violence.

All of the 39 people face multiple charges, but could face 10-20 years in prison just for the charge of first-degree racketeering.

