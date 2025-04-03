Health officials say person infected with measles recently traveled to NJ, Bergen County

The person came through Terminal A at Newark Airport and stayed at the Marriott Park Ridge hotel.

NEWARK (WABC) -- The State Health Department has confirmed that a person infected with the measles recently traveled to several locations in New Jersey, including Newark Airport and Bergen County.

Health officials said the infected person traveled to New Jersey from Michigan and had been abroad before that.

The person was also at the Starbucks in Park Ridge and Sean O'Casey's Irish Pub in the Marriott Park Ridge.

As of April 2, no additional associated cases in New Jersey have been identified, officials said.

Officials say if you were in those locations recently to keep an eye out for symptoms that could appear as late as April 17th.

