New Jersey lawmakers call for MTA to honor DOT's congestion pricing shutdown deadline

NJ lawmakers want the MTA to honor the deadline set by the Department of Transportation.

NJ lawmakers want the MTA to honor the deadline set by the Department of Transportation.

NJ lawmakers want the MTA to honor the deadline set by the Department of Transportation.

NJ lawmakers want the MTA to honor the deadline set by the Department of Transportation.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey lawmakers are gathering in Fort Lee Thursday calling for congestion pricing cameras in New York City, to be turned off by Friday.

That's the deadline set by the U.S. Department of Transportation to end the tolling plan.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer says lawmakers will be prepared to take legal action if the city doesn't comply.

The MTA says congestion pricing will continue, and added that the federal government doesn't have the legal authority to turn off the tolls without moving for an injunction.

N.J. Burkett reports from Lower Manhattan.

"Things don't change until a court orders it-and that's not yet taken place and we don't expect it will because we're pretty strong legal footing," said Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman.

The latest Siena Poll indicates that most city residents prefer congestion pricing. Statewide, 40% oppose it and just 33% want to keep it.

But support is growing. Travel times are up on the river crossings and through the congestion zone. Noise complaints are down and millions are being raised to upgrade the transit system.

Wednesday night, in a letter to the MTA, the Trump Administration is threatening to cut off billions in federal funding. Now demanding detailed statistics on crime underground and the agency's efforts to address it.

That, despite the fact hundreds of police officers are patrolling underground. The overall crime rate in the subway is now the lowest it's been since the pandemic, and lower than it was at any time before the pandemic. But President Trump is apparently unconvinced, blasting the MTA in a speech last week.

"Women can't ride the subway without worrying that a hoodlum will shove them onto the train tracks," President Trump said.

And a new study indicates that fears about the impact of congestion pricing may be unfounded. Truck traffic through Staten Island and over the Verrazano has not increased. No increases either on the Cross-Bronx Expressway or off the George Washington Bridge.

The study was commissioned by former Traffic Commissioner Sam Schwartz.

'We found virtually no change. Same number of trucks before and after, even a little less in the Bronx, a tiny bit more in Staten Island. But no real change that would indicate that truckers are changing their behavior," Schwartz said.

Dan Krauth has the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.