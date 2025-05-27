Hero dad dies trying to save 2 kayakers at Pocono Mountain lake in Pennsylvania

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A New Jersey father of three died a hero trying to save two people whose kayak flipped in the wind at a lake in the Pocono Mountains on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to 134 Sir Bradford Rd in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, after reports of individuals in the water.

Police say about 20 people were staying at a rental property in the area. Two adults entered the water on a kayak provided by the rental, wearing life vests.

The kayakers were on the lake for about five to 10 minutes before the wind caused the kayak to flip over.

Bibin Michael, 40, of Norwood, New Jersey, jumped into the water to save them but went under halfway between the shore and the kayak, police said. He did not resurface.

A dive team later found his body. The coroner's office pronounced Michael dead at the scene.

Loved ones say they aren't surprised by his act of heroism. They said Michael worked as a nurse until 2020, when he decided to change careers and set up a YouTube channel to promote his financial service business venture.

Coworker Grace Lee held back tears as she recalled him bringing a smile and kind words anytime he walked into their office space.

"He was willing to help, whether you were on his team or off his team, in the business or not in the business," Lee said. "Really we are in shock, actually. And I try not to cry, but the past two days I can't stop thinking about him."

Family and friends have been gathering at his house to comfort his wife and children since his passing.

"I feel bad, and you know his wife, he's got a couple of kids, and it's tragic what happened," said neighbor Greg Burnet.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.