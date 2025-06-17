School kids compete for the gold at first annual Newark Games field day

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Newark, New Jersey kicked off the summer in a special way with the Newark Games, a series of athletic competitions for K-12 school children.

Over 2,500 children from 64 schools came together to show unity and team spirit - and most importantly, to have fun.

Students gathered in groups of 40, representing 16 different countries.

"This event is a way to get to know each culture and socialize with everybody," said student Ashley Rodriguez.

"It takes a lot of grit, power, and teamwork!" Jadyane King, a high school senior, celebrated.

The idea for the Newark Games came about six weeks ago. Coordinators worked to connect students from all corners of Newark to celebrate the day of fun and festivities as the school year draws to a close.

Event coordinator Elizabeth Aranjo emphasized the scope of the event. "We have the little kids, you can see they're running with the big kids," she said.

Superintendent Roger Leon promised more Newark Games in coming years after seeing the event come together for all students to enjoy.

"I like the opportunity, I like the games," student Alia Lopez reacted.