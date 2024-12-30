I-80 in Wharton reopens days after massive sinkhole snarled traffic

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- I-80 eastbound is officially reopened after days of constant work to repair a massive sinkhole.

The sinkhole first opened up around 7:45 a.m. Thursday just past Exit 34 in Wharton, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane going eastbound.

Repaving was underway Sunday night but was being slowed down by bad weather.

The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. Thursday just past Exit 34 in Wharton.

I-80 eastbound Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

or Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

----------

