I-80 in Wharton reopens days after massive sinkhole snarled traffic
ByEyewitness News
Monday, December 30, 2024 1:15PM
Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the NJ sinkhole.
WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- I-80 eastbound is officially reopened after days of constant work to repair a massive sinkhole.
The sinkhole first opened up around 7:45 a.m. Thursday just past Exit 34 in Wharton, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane going eastbound.
Repaving was underway Sunday night but was being slowed down by bad weather.
The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. Thursday just past Exit 34 in Wharton.
I-80 eastbound Detour:
- Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta
- Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta
- Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover
- Merge onto Route 15 southbound
- Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound
Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:
- Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure
- Continue on Route 46 eastbound
- Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound
- Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80
- or Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound
----------
