New Jersey troopers rescue distressed dog stranded in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey state troopers are heroes to one distressed dog.

On Saturday morning, July 6, state troopers Michael Buchell and Shane McClafferty responded to a report of a distressed dog in the Arthur Kill in Elizabeth, Union County.

The dog didn't make things easy for his rescuers. He jumped into the current which carried him to a different, difficult spot.

Undeterred, the troopers carefully approached the dog and brought him to safety.

The rescued dog, nicknamed "Oscar the grouch," is believed to be about 1 year old.

He showed signs of fatigue and early-stage hypothermia, prompting the troopers to administer immediate care, including drying and warming.

Oscar is currently at Carteret Station while the search for his owner continues.

