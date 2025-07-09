New Jersey troopers rescue distressed dog stranded in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey state troopers are heroes to one distressed dog.
On Saturday morning, July 6, state troopers Michael Buchell and Shane McClafferty responded to a report of a distressed dog in the Arthur Kill in Elizabeth, Union County.
The dog didn't make things easy for his rescuers. He jumped into the current which carried him to a different, difficult spot.
Undeterred, the troopers carefully approached the dog and brought him to safety.
The rescued dog, nicknamed "Oscar the grouch," is believed to be about 1 year old.
He showed signs of fatigue and early-stage hypothermia, prompting the troopers to administer immediate care, including drying and warming.
Oscar is currently at Carteret Station while the search for his owner continues.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.