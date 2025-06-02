NJ Turnpike parts ways with Tesla, Applegreen to now operate electric vehicle charging stations

The turnpike authority is switching away from Tesla charging stations at all rest stops, some as soon as Monday.

A shake-up is coming along the New Jersey Turnpike for drivers of electric vehicles, especially Teslas.

Six service areas on the turnpike will transition to Universal Open Access EV chargers, from a company called Applegreen Electric, by Friday.

The Molly Pitcher stop in Cranbury is expected to switch next month.

The Clara Barton and John Fenwick service areas in Salem County will switch by the fall.

Tesla argues that only having one brand of charger is bad for drivers, but claims the turnpike rejected even a sweetened bid to stay as a second option.

So, it will decommission its 64 existing Supercharger stalls.

To address its drivers' needs, Tesla says it has built 116 stalls off the turnpike to replace the option going away at the rest stops.

Tesla Charging posted a map on X, outlining the existing replacement Superchargers.

The post also said, "We are still willing to invest in New Jersey Turnpike sites if @NJTurnpike or @GovMurphy want to reverse this decision. Otherwise, we will continue to build out the best possible infrastructure off the Turnpike to serve @DelValTesla and the EV drivers of New Jersey."