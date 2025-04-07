Celebrate new Mega Millions format with a free ticket this month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- To celebrate the new Mega Millions format, players for Jackpot.com are being given another incentive to play.

The online lottery site is offering a free ticket promotion for April.

The offer -- available for a limited time -- is for new customers who join Jackpot.com and order a Mega Millions ticket on the website.

Those customers will receive a second ticket free, doubling their chances to win without doubling the cost.

The price for Mega Millions tickets was raised from $2 to $5 this month, marking only the second price increase in the game's 23 years.

The game is also removing one gold "Mega Ball" from the draw, which gives players improved odds to win any prize from a 1 in 24 chance to 1 in 23.

The lottery is also eliminating some add-ons, including the "Megaplier," a $1 add-on that increases non-jackpot payouts and is only available in some states.

"Just the Jackpot," a $3 ticket that gives a player two plays to win the overall jackpot but not the lower payout prizes, is also being taken away.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.22 billion, Dec. 27, 2024 (one ticket in California)

6. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

7. $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

8. $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024 (one ticket in Texas)

9. $656 million, March 30, 2012 (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland)

10. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.