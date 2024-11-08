New 'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer revealed at D23 Brazil gives closer look at fave characters

A new trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King," that premiered at D23 Brazil, features characters like Mufasa and Scar before they called Pride Rock home.

LOS ANGELES -- "Mufasa: The Lion King" director Barry Jenkins shared an exciting new trailer with fans attending the studio showcase at D23 Brazil.

The trailer gives viewers a look at fan-favorite characters like Mufasa, Scar,Rafiki and Zazu before they called Pride Rock home.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, the film enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka-the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny-their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" releases only in theaters on Dec. 20.

