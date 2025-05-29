Reward increases to $50K as 2 New Orleans jail escapees remain on the run

Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves among 10 inmates who escaped Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to Louisiana State Police

New video shared by the Huntsville Police Department shows officers arresting two fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

New video shared by the Huntsville Police Department shows officers arresting two fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

New video shared by the Huntsville Police Department shows officers arresting two fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

New video shared by the Huntsville Police Department shows officers arresting two fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

NEW ORLEANS -- The reward for the arrest of the two remaining inmates who broke out of a New Orleans jail this month has more than doubled to $50,000, authorities announced on Thursday, as police said they believe they are closing in on the "dangerous" fugitives.

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are among 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to Louisiana State Police.

In the nearly two weeks since, eight of the inmates have been captured, but Massey and Groves remain on the run, police said.

There are now rewards totalling $50,000 per inmate for tips leading to their arrest, according to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col Robert Hodges. That includes rewards being offered from the Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he said.

Hodges said police have "some strong leads" about where the remaining two fugitives are, though they still need tips because of the men's movement.

"We're confident that we are closing in on the remaining two escapees, and that we should have them in custody soon," he said during a press briefing on Thursday. "We're resilient, and although they're going to get tired and frustrated as they try to move around Louisiana or move around the metropolitan area, they know the walls are closing in."

Authorities urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two fugitives to reach out while acknowledging that may be difficult.

SEE ALSO: Police release bodycam video showing New Orleans jail escapees being captured in Texas

"We understand, along with our law enforcement partners, that some of you might be reporting a friend, a loved one, a relative, and albeit not easy, it is critical to your safety and the safety of the public that you report that," Walter Martin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana, said during the briefing.

Martin vowed to recapture the "dangerous inmates." One of them, Groves, was recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting and faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Unrelated to that case, he also subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, online court records show.

Hodges warned that anyone who helps the remaining fugitives will be arrested and prosecuted.

"Now is the time to make the right choice," he said.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said Thursday the organization has received nearly 700 tips related to the inmates' escape, resulting in the arrest of three of them. One inmate was arrested within 30 minutes of receiving the tip, she said. Three tipsters will be paid $10,000, she said.

The 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours of May 16 after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive manhunt.

Over a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet allowing escapees to remove it.

Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. The others were captured in the following days, including in Baton Rouge and two in Texas.

The eight captured inmates have been transported to a secure state facility in Louisiana, Hodges said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.