'I'm outraged': CEO of SF-based Turo releases statement on New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco-based car-sharing company Turo put out a lengthy statement Friday about the recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

The statement came from CEO Andre Haddad, who expressed outrage over the attacks and offered condolences to the victims.

Two deadly incidents on New Year's Day - an attack being investigated as an act of terrorism in New Orleans and an explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas - both involved vehicles that were rented on Turo.

While both incidents involved vehicles rented through Turo, the FBI has said that is has found "no definitive link" between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion.

Here is the full statement from Haddad:

"It's been about 48 hours since the horrific attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas that shocked us all on New Year's Day. We've spent these tense, mournful hours investigating, partnering with law enforcement, and working around the clock to figure out how our platform could be misused by the perpetrators of such atrocities."

"Thinking about the victims and their families, I'm shocked, saddened, and, more than anything else, just simply heartbroken. Their stories are crushing. Their loss is unfathomable and unfair."

"Thinking about how egregiously the two individuals who perpetrated these heinous crimes abused our platform, I'm outraged. These individuals had valid driver's licenses, clean criminal backgrounds, and were decorated US military servicemembers - one was honorably discharged and was even awarded a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and one was an active duty Green Beret. They could have boarded any plane, checked into any hotel, or rented a car or truck from any traditional vehicle rental chain. We do not believe these two individuals would have been flagged by anyone - including law enforcement."

"But of course, these two tragedies have made us look inward at our trust and safety practices. Our track record to date has been strong. We have facilitated 27 million trips, over 90 million booked days, spanning 8.6 billion miles driven, through 12 years of operating history, and less than 0.10% of Turo trips have ended with a serious incident, such as a vehicle theft. Every Turo renter is screened through a proprietary multi-layer, data-science-based trust and safety algorithm, the Turo Risk Score. We employ over 50 internal and external data sources to build, maintain, and improve on that Risk Score. This massive data set helps us drive actionable insights, and we continuously refine and enhance our algorithm. In addition to that investment in technologies, we've also assembled an experienced team of former law enforcement professionals in our Trust and Safety organization."

"Despite this strong track record, and as an immediate next step while we wait for law enforcement to conclude their investigations, we're consulting with national security and counterterrorism experts to learn more about how we can get even better and play our part in helping prevent anything like this from happening ever again."

"2025 is off to an awful start. While I mourn today, I also remain committed to pioneering and sustaining a strong, secure, trustworthy marketplace for tomorrow."

