Tiger Bech, who worked in Midtown, and Matthew Tenedorio, from Long Island, were among the 14 victims

Family, friends mourn deaths of 3 men from the Tri-State area killed in New Orleans attack

Kemberly Richardson reports from Midtown on the New Orleans victims with ties to the Tri-State area.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hearts are heavy as family, loved ones and colleagues remember the lives of three young men, all with ties to the Tri-State area, who were killed during the horrific and deadly attack in New Orleans during the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Tiger Bech would have been working inside Seaport Global Holdings on East 45th Street in Midtown on Thursday. The 27-year-old junior trader was known for his work ethic and generosity.

"We did not have the anticipation that, you know, of the people who were impacted by this," said Bech's colleague Lisa Lieberman.

Bech was one of 14 people killed during the horrific terror attack in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

Bech, who is from Louisiana, was there for the holiday in the French Quarter with friends, heading back to their hotel.

Authorities say that's when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, while carrying weapons and explosives, drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, killing Bech and 13 others.

Bech was a star athlete who moved on the football field like he did through life, with tremendous enthusiasm.

A former Princeton University football player, the coach there says Bech was a ferocious competitor with endless energy.



He had worked in Midtown at the close-knit brokerage firm since March.

"Tiger was an incredibly motivated and incredibly humble, hardworking, dedicated young man," Lieberman said. "We're all devastated by this tragic and terrible loss. We'll pull together and get through this."

It's the same sense of deep loss for Long Island native Matthew Tenedorio.



The 25-year-old was born in Mineola and lived in Huntington before moving south with his family when he was about 10 years old.

His mother Cathy says she last saw her son alive at 9 p.m. local time New Year's Eve, at a family dinner. His parents begged him not to go out. They were worried about the violence in New Orleans, but he too was caught up in the chaos and was shot and killed as Jabbar and police exchanged gunfire.

On a fundraising page, his relatives wrote that the 25-year-old's "laid-back spirit and infectious laughter brought joy to everyone around him," adding that his loss leaves an irreparable void in their hearts.

"As time goes by and I see something that reminds of him I'll break down, I know that's going to happen, probably for the rest of my life," said Matthew's father Louis Tenedorio.

The New Orleans Saints also put out a statement, saying Tenedorio was "a valued member of the ASM New Orleans video production team" who helped "deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans."

Billy DiMaio, a 25-year-old New York-based account executive at Audacy, also died in Wednesday's attack, according to a company spokesperson.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Billy will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness," an Audacy spokesperson said in a statement.

DiMaio attended Holmdel High School in Holmdel, New Jersey, and was part of the Lacrosse team, who released a statement.

"Our Lacrosse community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Billy was a remarkable young man on and off the field. All of us in the Holmdel community are devastated by this sad news. Please keep the DiMaio family in your thoughts and prayers," the statement said.

