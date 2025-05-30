Podcast probes impact of fire on Altadena, a historic Black community

Nearly 10,000 structures were destroyed in the Eaton fire in Los Angeles County in Southern California last January.
One of the hardest-hit areas was the historic Black community of Altadena, where so many businesses, homes and lives were destroyed
What does the future look like in a place that was once the state's first Black middle-class community-- now a charred shell of itself?
The five-part, limited podcast series, "To Altadena, With Love," blends history and the first-hand stories of survivors.
WABC-TV 's Sandra Bookman interviews the podcast's creator and producer, Mimi Brown, in this segment from "Here And Now."