Podcast probes impact of fire on Altadena, a historic Black community

BySandra Bookman WABC logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 3:24PM
The five-part, limited podcast series, "To Altadena, With Love", blends history and the first-hand stories of survivors.

Nearly 10,000 structures were destroyed in the Eaton fire in Los Angeles County in Southern California last January.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the historic Black community of Altadena, where so many businesses, homes and lives were destroyed

What does the future look like in a place that was once the state's first Black middle-class community-- now a charred shell of itself?

The five-part, limited podcast series, "To Altadena, With Love," blends history and the first-hand stories of survivors.

WABC-TV 's Sandra Bookman interviews the podcast's creator and producer, Mimi Brown, in this segment from "Here And Now."

