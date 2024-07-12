New Rochelle firefighters rescue deer that got stuck in the mud

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters in Westchester County do more than just put out flames.

When a deer got stuck in the mud at Premium Mill Pond in New Rochelle around noon on Thursday, local firefighters with Rescue 4, Engine 21, jumped into action to free the animal in distress.

"The deer fell off a wall, probably about a five-foot wall. It was low tide. There was a lot of mud. It fell in and couldn't get out and dragged itself across, probably about 60 feet," said New Rochelle Firefighter Rich Bongiorni said.

It seemed straightforward enough: lasso the stuck deer and pull it out of the mud, but the muck was too deep.

Daniel Marshall was one of a dozen firefighters at the scene.

"If you stepped in there you were probably down to your knee," he said.

The actual extrication only took a few minutes, but firefighters were on scene for over an hour determining the best plan of attack.

"Do we use ladders, do we use poles, do we use ropes? What's going to work best?" Bongiorni said.

In the end, a tarp was spread out and a second ladder laid down to provide better access.

The frightened fawn was finally freed, wrapped in a tarp and carried back to solid ground.

"It made a couple of crazy noises when we were getting him towards us, but once we actually got hands on him, it seemed like he calmed down and he didn't move until we let him go," Marshall said.

Officials say they were able to reunite it with its "presumed" mother, who was seen watching from a distance.

The reunion made its mother happy and a fire chief proud of his department.

"Just the training that they do on a regular basis. It all kind of ties in, and it kind of makes you ready for these little offbeat calls that you get," said New Rochelle Fire Chief Frank Sandor.

