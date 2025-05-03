24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
New traffic pattern in Queens causing nightmare for drivers

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, May 3, 2025 1:59AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A new traffic pattern in Queens is causing a nightmare for commuters.

Drivers are urged to steer clear of 35th Street and 31st Avenue in Astoria, at least for the time being.

The City DOP turned 31st Ave. into a one-way street from 35th Street to Steinway Street for the benefit of bicyclists, but the change is causing nonstop tie-ups for anyone on four wheels.

----------
