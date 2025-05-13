Rikers Island to be taken out of New York City control, federal judge rules

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge Tuesday seized control of New York City's notorious jail complex on Rikers Island, which will now be run by an official who reports directly to the court.

The judge, Laura Taylor Swain, ruled the remediation manager will work with the city's jail commissioner and will be "empowered to take all actions necessary" to fix the jail.

In a 77-page ruling, Judge Swain wrote that she found the conduct of city over the last nine years "leaves no doubt that continued insistence on compliance with the court's orders by persons answerable principally to political authorities would lead only to confrontation and delay; that the current management structure and staffing are insufficient to turn the tide within a reasonable period; that defendants have consistently fallen short of the requisite compliance with court orders for years, at times under circumstances that suggest bad faith; and that enormous resources-that the city devotes to a system that is at the same time overstaffed and underserved-are not being deployed effectively."

"While the necessary changes will take some time, the court expects to see continual progress toward these goals."

