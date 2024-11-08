Mayor Adams' ex-aide Mohamed Bahi in talks with prosecutors to resolve criminal charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former aide in the administration of New York Mayor Eric Adams is in talks with federal prosecutors to resolve criminal charges, according to a new court filing.

"Defense counsel and the Government have had discussions regarding a possible disposition of this case," the filing said.

The aide, Mohamed Bahi, is charged with telling Adams' campaign donors to lie to the FBI and deleting Signal from his phone as agents arrived to search his house.

Bahi served as senior liaison in the Adams administration's community affairs unit until his arrest last month.

The charges against Bahi said that a businessman who made straw donations to the mayor's campaign has been providing information to the FBI and federal prosecutors, who have charged Adams with bribery and other offenses. The mayor has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in April.

The filing did not elaborate on whether Bahi would plead guilty and cooperate against Adams. A spokesman for the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

