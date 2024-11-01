Best bets for shopping in November and on Black Friday, and what to skip

Best bets for shopping in November and on Black Friday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Happy November! The countdown to Thanksgiving and Black Friday begins now. For many, it's already time to crank up the holiday music and bust out the egg nog.

At the stroke of midnight on Halloween the price of pumpkins and candy turned into half-off deals.

November is the best time to stock up on spooktacular savings like Halloween decorations, discounted costumes, and bags of sweet treats to stuff stockings make goodie bags, or bake holiday treats.

I+t's also the last gasp for last year's grills. Look for patio furniture fans and ACs in the clearance corner to clear the way for all the Black Friday deals.

Best bets are mostly anything with a plug from air fryers to hair dryers smart home tech to Bluetooth speakers will be at the cheapest prices of the year.

And switch on a new TV. Stores like PC Richard and Son will be stocked and offer a price match guarantee, so if you find it somewhere cheaper they'll refund the difference.

Canned goods are going up in price this year. So, once you see them go on sale grab them this month.

Canned green beans and pumpkin pie filling will last well beyond the holidays.

We would never suggest buying Christmas decor or any holiday stuff during this time of year normally. We wouldn't suggest buying holiday decor during November, because it's in season, therefore it's priced high.

However, if you find a thrift shop, you can find brand-new items for a lot less.

Check for deals for seniors at stores to get additional discounts.

Beth and Robert Klein will be crossing gifts off their list at Dittoes, the upscale resale, that keeps them on budget for their naughty and nice grandkids.

Winter clothing, coats, and sports equipment like skis are all wait-to-buy items. Bedding deals are also better in January along with exercise equipment for those New Year's resolutions.

