Mayor Adams to join political opponents on stage ahead of June primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A crowded field of candidates will take the stage for a mayoral forum; and for the first time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will join his opponents.

The D37 Forum is set to take place at the Borough of Manhattan Community College on Wednesday.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, New York State Senators Jessica Ramos (D-13th District) and Zellnor Myrie (D-20th District), former Assemblyman Michael Blake, Scott Stringer and Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani will all pitch their cases to New Yorkers.

Meanwhile, Adams, who is embroiled in turmoil amid the Justice Department's move to dismiss corruption charges against the incumbent, looks to reassure voters he is fit to stay in office.

Adams' decision to join his political opponents comes amid a flurry of resignations from City Hall since his legal woes began and a perceived loyalty to President Donald Trump, as his immigration crackdown continues here in New York City.

While the race for the city's next mayor is expected to be a big talker all eyes are now on former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who's expected to step back into the political spotlight by this weekend.

While regarded as a crisis manager, it was back in 2021, when he resigned in disgrace amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and questions about COVID deaths in nursing homes.

Comptroller Lander blasted both Cuomo and Adams.

"I don't believe that New Yorkers want to trade one corrupt chaos agent for another," he said.

While Governor Cuomo has not offficially tossed his bid into the race, he has drummed up potential support from some political groups and even union endorsements from the city's Carpenters Union and House Member Ritchie Torres who said they'd get behind him.

Tonights forum is will kick off at 6 p.m.

