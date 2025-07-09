NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to impose citywide mask ban

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A spokesperson for Eric Adams said Tuesday that the New York City mayor is looking into proposing a mask ban, as Adams doesn't believe the new law written into this year's state budget "goes far enough."

In May, Adams told Israeli media outlet i24 News that he would ask the City Council for "a complete mask ban" in New York City.

"I am a strong believer in mask bans," Adams said, citing potential antisemitism as a motivating factor.

Adams claimed that masked individuals use "masks to carry out crimes" and stated that people shouldn't be able to conceal their identities, especially during protests.

"You saw it on the college campuses, people are covering their faces. It clearly emboldens individuals when they want to do something improper," Adams said.

"Mayor Adams has been clear that while we will always protect everyone's right to peacefully protest, cowards who hide behind masks to harass and threaten others are unacceptable and should be illegal once again," Adams' spokesperson said Tuesday. "We are examining ways to work with the City Council to pass further legislation on the local level."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.