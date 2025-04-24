New York City placing strict regulations on tourist helicopter industry to reduce noise

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- On a typical fair-weather day, there's close to 9,000 helicopter flights in New York City, creating an endless noise that most New Yorkers say they are sick of.

Many of those New Yorkers, including those making up City Council, are now speaking up -- not just about the noise -- but also raising safety issues in wake of the recent tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River.

"The intent of the bill is strictly on what the New York City Council and New York City itself as a government can regulate, which is the noise levels," said City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías.

New York City is placing new limits on the tourist helicopter industry.

"The most outdated, loudest and dirtiest helicopters will no longer be allowed to fly out of our Downtown Manhattan heliport or East 34th Street Heliport starting in 2029 and in the years leading up to enforcement," Farias said.

On Thursday afternoon, City Council passed new regulations requiring helicopter flights from city-owned heliports to meet the FAA's strictest noise standards.

While the bill was introduced three years ago, it now comes following the tragic, inexplicable helicopter crash in the Hudson two weeks ago, that killed a family five from Spain, and the pilot.

"And honestly, in response to the accident that happened last week, many of us are also looking at how do we regulate the safety measures that have to be put in place," Farias said.

"I personally, I'll speak for myself, think that the helicopter should not be flying over our city. That's my position," said Councilmember Gail Brewer.

Vertical Aviation International firmly opposed the actions of the City Council, saying it's one the most "extreme political assaults" on the helicopter industry and that it effectively seeks to push an entire industry out of one of the world's busiest and most vital economic corridors.

"These tour operators have turned our neighborhoods into playgrounds for tourism," said Richmond Town resident James Conroy.

Congresswoman Nicole Maliotakis, on Thursday, fought to impose new restrictions on helicopter tours that fly out of New Jersey

"We would like to see if we can come to a resolution where they're restricted from operating above residential communities," she said.

