New York Film Festival kicks off with new movies for film lovers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall in New York means many things. For film lovers, it's the chance to see some of the most notable movies of the year.

For the 62nd time, Lincoln Center will be at the center of the film world once again as the New York Film Festival kicks off Friday.

New York City has been the backdrop of countless films and its streets have witnessed more cinematic moments than perhaps anywhere else on Earth. And through Oct. 14, the city isn't just setting the cinematic scene -- it's celebrating it.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, to discuss the festival.

The curation process for the NYFF starts by watching thousands of movies. From there, Lim says, "it's a process of just winnowing down what makes sense for the year, what kinds of films we think not just are good, but films that start conversations. I think that's a really important part of a film festival."

Wand to know what to look out for this year? Lim has you covered.

"I would start with our opening night film," Lim said. "It's a film called 'Nickel Boys' by a young filmmaker named RaMell Ross. He does something very unusual with this film in which it is a film that's shot almost entirely through the perspective of its characters."

It's an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, already generating buzz after its Telluride premiere.

Other early standouts include "Queer," a romance movie starring Daniel Craig, directed by Luca Guadagnino, who previously directed this year's "Challengers." We also have "Maria," a biopic of opera legend Maria Callas with Angelina Jolie as the lead.

Lim spoke about his picks for possible Oscar contenders in the festival. He cited "Nickel Boys," as well as a movie called "The Room Next Door," which stars Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

"I think a closing night film by Steve McQueen called 'Blitz,' which is set in World War II era London," he continued. "It's a really impressively staged film with Saoirse Ronan. That's another one."

"We also have a whole lineup of free events, free talks, which take place in this very space," says Lim. "The Q &As that happen after screenings are a little bit shorter, like 15, 20 minutes. But this is an opportunity to be in a more intimate setting with a filmmaker or an actor. And these are all free as well. So they're just first come, first serve."

"I think New Yorkers are the best audience to program for," Lim continued. "They're the most open-minded, adventurous audience. They're very discerning and sometimes they don't love everything they see, but that's also part of the fun of it. I think the audiences are really what makes this festival."

Last year, the festival showcased "Anatomy of a Fall," "Poor Things," "The Boy and the Heron," and "The Zone of Interest," which all received a lot of attention at the Oscars.

You can get tickets at FilmLinc.org.

