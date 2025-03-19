New York Governor Kathy Hochul launches measles web portal amid 4 cases in state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul launched a new web portal to provide access on vaccines and public health information after cases of measles have been diagnosed in New York.

The governor joined State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald to update New Yorkers on the cases and encouraged everyone to ensure they are current on all recommended immunizations.

"Measles doesn't belong in the 21st century, and it certainly doesn't belong in the State of New York," Governor Hochul said. "As measles outbreaks occur at home and around the globe, it's critical that New Yorkers take the necessary steps to get vaccinated, get educated, and stave off the spread of this preventable disease - the safety of our communities depends on it."

There have been four total cases of measles in New York State so far this year, three in New York City and one in Suffolk County.

None of the cases this year are related to each other or connected to the outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.

Authorities say the risk to residents in the state is low.

"The single way to prevent measles is to be immunized, and this is an irrefutable fact. Measles is much more than just a rash. In the current outbreak in the United States, one in five people are being admitted to a hospital. I urge all New Yorkers to ensure they are current on their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) immunizations and immediately get vaccinated if they are not," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

For babies and toddlers up to age 2, the vaccination rate is 81.4%, excluding New York City. School aged vaccinations are higher, at about 90%.

It takes two doses of the MMR vaccine to be protected.

Those who travel abroad should make sure they are vaccinated for measles. Babies as young as 6 months can get an MMR if they are traveling abroad. The babies should get their MMRs on schedule and need a total of three MMRs.

Dr. Jen Duchon, a pediatrician at Mount Sinai hospital, is on social media encouraging parents to vaccinate their children, because the vaccine doesn't just protect them.

"I'm really worried that not only will people who choose not to get vaccinated will get the disease, but the people who can't have the vaccine, who can't make that choice will get ill, too," Duchon said. "And I think it's part of our responsibility as a society to protect those people."

The State Health Department is monitoring the situation very carefully, along with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Local health departments in each county are prepared to investigate cases and distribute vaccines or other protective measures as needed.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever. In some cases, measles can reduce the immune system's ability to fight other infections like pneumonia.

The measles virus is spread by coughing or sneezing into the air.

The incubation period for measles is up to 21 days. People who are exposed to measles should quarantine 21 days after exposure and those who test positive should isolate until four days after the rash appears.

Symptoms for measles can include the following:

7-14 days, and up to 21 days after a measles infection

- High fever

- Cough

- Runny nose

- Red, watery eyes

3-5 days after symptoms begin, a rash occurs

- The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

- Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

- The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

- When the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104 Fahrenheit.

A person with measles can pass it to others as soon as four days before a rash appears and as late as four days after the rash appears.

If you suspect you have measles, you should report it to your local health department.

Visit the State Health Department's dedicated measles website here for information about measles, immunization data and information for providers.

The State Health Department has also launched a new Global Health Update Report webpage to keep New Yorkers informed of ongoing and emerging infectious disease outbreaks. The report is updated every Friday.

(Information provided by New York State Governor's Office)

