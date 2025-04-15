Watch 'In the Fast Lane' on Saturday, April 19th at 7 pm on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Watch 'In the Fast Lane' on ABC 7: An inside look at the New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittany Bell and sports anchor Ryan Field for an inside look at the New York International Auto Show in our special, 'In the Fast Lane', on Saturday, April 19th at 7pm.

The New York International Auto Show is celebrating their 125th Year with dazzling displays and all the hottest cars, and ABC7 takes you on an electrifying ride to see it all. This year, there's an expanded electric vehicle test track with more cars than ever. Plus a historic exhibit showing how the NY Auto Show has remained on the cutting-edge of cars, from some of the first cars in the early 1900s to today's next-generation EVs and AI-driven vehicles.

Then buckle up for exciting rides, including test drives in the brand-new all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQ and stunning Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan SUV. And take a charged-up ride in the world's first-ever all-electric muscle car from Dodge.

See a passionately curated exhibit of performance and rally racing Subarus... plus check out the customized personal cars of "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan and comedian/actor Tracy Morgan. And we'll show you an exclusive preview of world-renowned automotive builder Akira Nakai's work, as he prepares to construct a custom Porsche LIVE, over two days on the NY Auto Show floor.

Plus, you've seen this artist's work on everything from Nike sneakers to Subway sandwich wrappers...now get ready to see Alex Alpert's freestyle art all over a custom SUV on the NY Auto Show floor! Learn his inspiration for designs as he talks about marking up a special INEOS Grenadier.

Watch 'In the Fast Lane' on Saturday, April 19th at 7 pm on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Gear up for your guide to everything cutting-edge in the world of wheels! Only ABC7 brings it to you. Take a ride In the Fast Lane!

Discover more content at nyautoshow

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.