Cleanup continues after deadly storm, flash flooding batters NYC and Tri-State area

Heavy rain and flash flooding closed roads, led to subway suspensions in New York City, and a state of emergency in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain on Monday night triggered flash flooding that stranded vehicles on roadways across the Tri-State, leaving enough damage to close roadways into Wednesday.

Across the region, homes were damaged, subway lines were closed, and states of emergency were declared.

Residents in North Plainfield, New Jersey found streets and homes flooded, trees were knocked down. 2 women died after their car was swept away.

Parts of Route 22 and Terrill Road are still closed.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

On Tuesday morning, he toured flooding damage and committed to helping impacted communities get the assistance they need to recover.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joins Eyewitness News over the phone to discuss the damage from Monday night's heavy rain.

Storms aftermath still causing flight delays, cancellations

Flight cancellations from Monday caused a ripple effect on Tuesday, with over 100 flights cancelled.

Many people said they were rebooked on flights later in the week and are now stranded, searching for hotel rooms.

Lauren Glassberg reports from Newark Airport with more on the impacts on air travel.

New Jersey animal shelter destroyed by flooding

The Plainfield Area Humane Society is asking for donations after it was completely destroyed by flooding.

The shelter says it was covered in several inches of water from the storms overnight but officials swam through the water and debris to rescue animals.

All of the animals were moved to higher ground and are safe, but the shelter says it has no food, bedding, litter or supplies.

Plainfield Area Humane Society

Flooding damages businesses in Scotch Plains

Several business owners in Scotch Plains are working around the clock to clean up the disastrous flooding inside their businesses so they can reopen to customers.

On Park Avenue, a dentist discovered his basement was under five feet of water. Luckily, the treatment rooms were spared, but he said insurance won't cover anything.

"Insurance will not cover anything. That is the sad part when you pay for insurance and you find out it's not covered," Dr. Michael Smulewitz said.

Meanwhile, a popular watering hole literally turned into a watering hole Monday night as the flood pushed its way past the locked doors.

"We used a bunch of towels and napkins, and we tried to keep the water from coming in," said Donna Miller, the general manager of Darby Road Public House. "So, every time a car would come by, it would push the water into the front door."

Two dead in Plainfield, New Jersey

Two women died during the flash flooding in the City of Plainfield after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm.

Emergency personnel responded quickly, but tragically, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Two people died after their car was swept away during flash flooding.

NYC and NY area flooding

In New York City, some subway service was suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.

Video posted on social media appears to show water flooding down into a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform, while passengers inside a train watched. Another photo appears to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.

Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were temporarily closed due to flooding and at least one downed tree.

Officials in New York's Westchester County rescued people from vehicles submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive. Many roads remained closed on Tuesday morning,

Record amounts of rain fell on some parts of the Tri-State area.

Meteorologists Brittany Bell and Dani Beckstrom breakdown the Monday night's storm.

House explodes overnight in North Plainfield

A house exploded overnight amid flooding in North Plainfield, New Jersey, due to an apparent gas leak.

Police say the house on Parkview Avenue caught fire and exploded just before 11:25 p.m. Monday.

No one was injured.

Dangerous flooding leads to state of emergency in village of Elmsford

Flash flooding in Westchester County led to a state of emergency in Elmsford, New York

Mayor Robert Williams said the decision was necessary due to the heavy rain that caused damage to streets, homes and businesses.

Man injured by falling tree in NYC

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking at West 148th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem just before 8:30 p.m. when a tree branch fell on him.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital with two broken legs. He is expected to survive.

Dangerous flooding in Rockland, Westchester counties; tree strikes car in North Castle

In Westchester County, video captured flooding on the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains, prompting the parkway to close in both directions.

Strong, slow-moving thunderstorms dropped heavy rain Monday evening, flooding the Bronx River Parkway.

Eyewitness News captured flash flooding on Route 100 North, where a river ran through a Fuelco gas station on Virginia Road in Valhalla.

Rushing flood waters dropped rocks along its way as it swirled through gas pumps. Eventually, a snow plow was deployed to clear out the rocky mess.

Along 287 West, crews scrambled to clear storm drains so the flooding could recede and drivers could pass again.

Meanwhile, the Taconic State Parkway was closed in both directions near Commerce Street in Mount Pleasant due to flooding, according to New York State Police. The Sprain Brook Parkway was also closed in both directions near Hospital Road.

But dangerous flash flooding wasn't the only element drivers had to face due to the nasty storms. State Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 684 in North Castle just after 5 p.m., when a tree fell from the median and struck the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Rockland County, heavy downpours flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, stranding several cars.

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said two vehicles had to be towed as drivers attempted to drive through deep water at the plaza.

Heavy rain flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, New York, stranding several cars.

Also in Rockland County, video showed Chestnut Ridge Road near Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley swallowed by water. Footage showed a school bus backing up to avoid driving through the standing water.

State of emergency in New Jersey

Dangerous flooding was reported across northern and central New Jersey, even prompting dozens of rescues in North Plainfield.

North Plainfield Mayor Lawrence La Ronde confirmed the town responded to at least 30 homes to rescue people. The North Plainfield Recreation Center is assisting people displaced by the storm.

All North Plainfield schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 15.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, several roads in Scotch Plains experienced significant flooding. The public library announced that it would close early on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday out of safety for staff and the community.

In Union County, several lanes of I-78 are closed in Berkeley Heights. Route 22 was also closed due to flooding with several vehicles reportedly stranded near Mountainside.

Video shows Hoboken getting slammed with heavy rain.

Video shows heavy rain Monday night in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In Dumont, firefighters responded to a home for a possible lightning strike.

Amid the thunderstorms and all the flooding, a viewer managed to capture a mesmerizing lightning strike at the One World Trade Center.

A viewer captured a mesmerizing lightning strike at the One World Trade Center.

Flooding impacts on mass transit

In New York and New Jersey, flooding impacted some subway lines and other mass transit services, including the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines which was severely disrupted in Manhattan due to flooding. Service has since resumed in both directions with residual delays.

Dangerous flooding led to major disruptions to mass transit services, including subways, NJ Transit, Metro-North and more.

At the No. 1 train 28th Street station, video from a eyewitness captured a massive overflow of water rushing throughout the entrance and the platform. The MTA says a city sewer overflooded into the subway system.

Video from an eyewitness captured water gushing through the entrance and platform of the No. 1 subway train station at 23rd Street.

Air travel impacts

Storms also led to ground stops at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, there were 385 cancellations at LaGuardia, 322 at Newark and 226 at JFK.

