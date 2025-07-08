New York Knicks officially hire Mike Brown as head coach

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks hired Mike Brown on Monday, turning to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year after firing Tom Thibodeau.

"After a thorough and extensive search process, we are pleased to announce Mike Brown as the head coach of the New York Knicks," Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. "Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization.

"His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans."

The Knicks offered the job to Brown last week and announced Monday that he would be taking over the team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season for the first time in 25 years.

They decided to fire Thibodeau despite that and eventually picked Brown, who wasn't out of work long after getting fired by the Sacramento Kings during last season.

Brown led the Kings to the postseason in 2023 -- their first appearance since 2006 -- and was voted Coach of the Year. He also won the award in Cleveland, where he led theCavaliersto the 2007 NBA Finals.

FILE- Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown yells out to his players during the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in San Francisco. AP Photo/ Tony Avelar

He was a four-time champion as a top assistant in Golden State and San Antonio under Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich. He has coached an array of superstars across three decades in the NBA with the Warriors, Spurs, Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Kings.

Brown has coached Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson; Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker; LeBron James; Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol; and De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

He was fired by the Kings in December after a 13-18 start to the season, this despite having led the franchise to its first playoff berth in 16 seasons in 2023 -- breaking the longest postseason drought in NBA history as the Kings had the top-rated offense in the NBA.

Brown, who has a combined record of 454-304 as a head coach with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Kings, won his first NBA Coach of the Year honor in 2009 with Cleveland. He won the award again in 2023 with Sacramento.

The Knicks have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999 and haven't won an NBA title since 1973.

ESPN's Shams Charania and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

