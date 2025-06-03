New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado launches primary bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026 election

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado has announced he plans to run against his boss, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the 2026 primary election.

In a video Delgado posted on social media, he called for "bold, decisive" and "transformational leadership."

"New York, I'm not here to play the game. I'm here to change it," Delgado said in a post on his X account.

Delgado served in Congress from 2019 to 2022 until Gov. Hochul appointed him to serve as lieutenant governor.

The relationship between Delgado and Hochul has been strained since the two disagreed on former President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid. While Hochul supported Biden, Delgado was among the first to call for him to drop out last summer.

In February 2025, Delgado stated that he would not be running again on Hochul's ticket.

