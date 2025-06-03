New York Road Runners to celebrate Global Running Day with variety of activities

NYRR will offer both in-person and virtual events and challenges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In celebration of Global Running Day on Wednesday, New York Road Runners (NYRR) will offer events, both in person and virtual, to encourage people of all ages to experience the transformation power of running.

Global Running Day was founded in 2009 as National Running Day by NYRR and other running organizations, before being renamed to what is today, back in 2016.

Global Running Day In-Person Activities

Among the in-person events is "Rising New York Road Runners Global Running Day Field Day at Icahn Stadium."

Nearly 1,500 kids ages eight to 18 from across the five boroughs will come together for free running and fitness activities at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island. Participants will include members of Rising New York Road Runners, NYRR's free running-based youth program that serves 200,000 students nationwide, with 100,000 students in New York City.

Another in-person event includes the "NYRR Open Run," which brings free weekly runs and walks to 16 local New York City-area parks. In June, various parks will host Global Running Day events where participants can complete the Virtual NYRR Global Running Day 5K.

Here's a look at the Global Running Day Open Run event series schedule:

Brooklyn

NYRR Open Run at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Tuesday, June 3, 7 p.m.

NYRR Open Run at Canarsie Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Highland Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Shore Road Park, June 7, 9 a.m.

Bronx

NYRR Open Run at Soundview Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at St. Mary's Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

Jersey City

NYRR Open Run at Lincoln Park, Sunday, June 8, 9 a.m.

Manhattan

NYRR Open Run at Inwood Hill Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Morningside Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

Queens

NYRR Open Run at Astoria Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Baisley Pond Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Crocheron Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

NYRR Open Run at Cunningham Park, Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

Staten Island

NYRR Open Run at Conference House Park, Sunday, June 8, 9 a.m.

Global Running Day Virtual Activities

In addition to the in-person events, there will also be virtual races and challenges that adult and youth athletes can participate in.

The "Virtual NYRR Global Running Day 5K" takes place between May 31 to June 8. Participants can complete a free virtual 5K race to showcase their passion for running. NYRR expects more than 25,000 global athletes to participate.

From June 1 to June 30, young runners of all ages and abilities can participate in "Rising NYRR Global Running Day Virtual Run," a free virtual run or walk of any distance in honor of Global Running Day.

