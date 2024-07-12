NYS Cannabis Management issues recall on cannabis products including 'Sky High' brand

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State's Office of Cannabis Management issued a recall on all cannabinoid hemp products, including the "Sky High" brand, produced by Eat Sky High LLC.

The unregulated products were sold through licensed cannabis and cannabinoid hemp dispensaries throughout New York State, according to a release.

The affected products were produced by an unlicensed cannabinoid hemp processor and have multiple safety violations, posing a risk to public health and safety, the State office said.

This recall is a precautionary measure because the required testing for consumer safety and product quality cannot be confirmed. The Office of Cannabis Management has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by the consumption of this product.

An investigation is ongoing.

These products include, but are not limited to the following:

Dessert Toppings:

Carmel Drizzle 500mg THC-A

White Chocolate 500mg THC-A

Strawberry Drizzle 500mg THC-A

Chocolate Drizzle 500mg THC-A

Dipping Sauces:

Honey Mustard 500mg THC-A

Honey Garlic 500mg THC-A

Ranch Dressing 500mg THC-A

Sweet N' Sour 500mg THC-A

Chipotle Mayo 500mg THC-A

Condiments:

Ketchup 500mg THC-A

BBQ Sauce 500mg THC-A

Hot Sauce 500mg THC-A

Mayo Ketchup 500mg THC-A

Sweet Chili 500mg THC-A

Ice Cream/Gelato/Sorbet:

Grape 200mg/500mg THC-A

Guava 200mg/500mg THC-A

Mango 200mg/500mg THC-A

Coconut 200mg/500mg THC-A

Snickers 200mg/500mg THC-A

Chocolate 200mg/500mg THC-A

Green Apple 200mg/500mg THC-A

Watermelon 200mg/500mg THC-A

Passion Fruit 200mg/500mg THC-A

Fruity Pebbles 200mg/500mg THC-A

Cookie Monster 200mg/500mg THC-A

Dispensaries and distributors must cease distribution and sales of the affected products immediately.

If you are a consumer who purchased products produced by Eat Sky High LLC and you wish to return the recalled product, contact the retail dispensary where you purchased the product. You can return a recalled product even if you have opened it.

