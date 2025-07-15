New York Yankees 2025 MLB draft picks, analysis

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, New York Yankees fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Yankees' 2025 draft class, featuring insight from ESPN insiders.
Competitive balance round A (No. 39 overall): Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (Ga.), Clemson commit
Kilby, No. 28 in Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, has a short and direct swing to the ball, showing excellent contact skills and performing well against elite pitching on the showcase circuit last summer. He's a lean 6-3, with room to add more bulk, projecting to average power. He'll have to find a defensive home as scouts project a move to second base or outfield. The MLB player comp here is Colt Keith/Ryan McMahon, but with a chance for a better hit tool.
Third round (No. 103 overall):Kaeden Kent SS, Texas A&M
Fourth round (No. 134 overall):Pico Kohn, P, Mississippi State
Fifth round (No. 164 overall):Core Jackson, SS, Utah
Sixth round (No. 194 overall):Rory Fox, P, Notre Dame
Seventh round (No. 224 overall):Richie Bonomolo Jr., OF, Alabama
Eighth round (No. 254 overall):Mac Heuer, P, Texas Tech
Ninth round (No. 284 overall):Blake Gillespie, P, UNC Charlotte
Tenth round (No. 314 overall):Connor McGinnis, 2B, Houston
Eleventh round (No. 344 overall):Ben Grable, P, Indiana
Twelfth round (No. 374 overall):Camden Troyer, OF, Liberty University
Thirteenth round (No. 404 overall):Kyle West, OF, West Virginia
Fourteenth round (No. 434 overall):Brennan Stuprich, P, Southeastern Louisiana University
Fifteenth round (No. 464 overall):Jack Cebert, P, Texas Tech
Sixteenth round (No. 494 overall):Jackson Lovich, SS, Missouri
Seventeenth round (No. 524 overall):Ryan Osinski P, Virginia
Eighteenth round (No. 554 overall): Justin West P, Louisville
Nineteenth round (No. 584 overall):Hayden Morris, P, Blinn College
Twentieth round (No. 614 overall):Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, SS, USC