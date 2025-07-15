New York Yankees 2025 MLB draft picks, analysis

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, New York Yankees fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Yankees' 2025 draft class, featuring insight from ESPN insiders.

Competitive balance round A (No. 39 overall): Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (Ga.), Clemson commit

Kilby, No. 28 in Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, has a short and direct swing to the ball, showing excellent contact skills and performing well against elite pitching on the showcase circuit last summer. He's a lean 6-3, with room to add more bulk, projecting to average power. He'll have to find a defensive home as scouts project a move to second base or outfield. The MLB player comp here is Colt Keith/Ryan McMahon, but with a chance for a better hit tool.

Third round (No. 103 overall):Kaeden Kent SS, Texas A &M

Fourth round (No. 134 overall):Pico Kohn, P, Mississippi State

Fifth round (No. 164 overall):Core Jackson, SS, Utah

Sixth round (No. 194 overall):Rory Fox, P, Notre Dame

Seventh round (No. 224 overall):Richie Bonomolo Jr., OF, Alabama

Eighth round (No. 254 overall):Mac Heuer, P, Texas Tech

Ninth round (No. 284 overall):Blake Gillespie, P, UNC Charlotte

Tenth round (No. 314 overall):Connor McGinnis, 2B, Houston

Eleventh round (No. 344 overall):Ben Grable, P, Indiana

Twelfth round (No. 374 overall):Camden Troyer, OF, Liberty University

Thirteenth round (No. 404 overall):Kyle West, OF, West Virginia

Fourteenth round (No. 434 overall):Brennan Stuprich, P, Southeastern Louisiana University

Fifteenth round (No. 464 overall):Jack Cebert, P, Texas Tech

Sixteenth round (No. 494 overall):Jackson Lovich, SS, Missouri

Seventeenth round (No. 524 overall):Ryan Osinski P, Virginia

Eighteenth round (No. 554 overall): Justin West P, Louisville

Nineteenth round (No. 584 overall):Hayden Morris, P, Blinn College

Twentieth round (No. 614 overall):Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, SS, USC