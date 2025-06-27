New York Yankees announce George Costanza sleeping bobblehead giveaway



The New York Yankees are once again honoring their "assistant to the traveling secretary" this season.

The first 18,000 fans at the Yankees' Aug. 21 matchup against the Boston Red Sox will receive a bobblehead of George Costanza sleeping under former owner George Steinbrenner's desk. It coincides with "Seinfeld Night" at Yankee Stadium.

The figurine depicts Costanza, one of the main characters of the hit show "Seinfeld," sleeping on the job during the Season 8 episode "The Nap." Above Costanza sleeping is one of his quotes from the episode: "I love a good nap. That's the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning."

In the 1997 episode, Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, decides to sleep under his desk in his office. He then recruits a handyman to expand the space under his desk for more headroom, a shelf for an alarm clock, a drawer for a blanket and a cup holder.

"This is better than my bed at home," he says once it's complete.

Costanza then tests it out and takes a nap. But Steinbrenner -- voiced by Larry David -- soon enters his office looking for Costanza and when he can't find him, waits inside. Eventually, Costanza phones Jerry Seinfeld and asks him to make a fake emergency call to get Steinbrenner out of the building.

The Yankees alsoreleased a bobblehead of Costanza during a game against the Red Sox last season. In that one, Costanza is in his batting stance while wearing a dress shirt and pants combination.

Crowds lined up four hours before first pitch during the Costanza giveaway last season.