FAA plans to limit landings and takeoffs at Newark airport to 28 per hour

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The FAA has announced a plan to reduce flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in response to the delays and cancellations that have plagued the airport for the better part of three weeks.

The FAA plans to limit landings and takeoffs to 28 each per hour.

Before the April outage, the number often exceeded 40 landings an hour and 40 takeoffs.

The FAA says that limit will remain in place until June 15, when runway construction is finished.

That number will increase to 34 landings an hour through October 25.

These cuts won't go into effect until May 28.

It comes after airlines and the FAA wrapped up three days of meetings this week, with the goal of freeing up air space and runway availability, and allow for more reliability.

